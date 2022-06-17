Menu
Joey McIntyre on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour, Nostalgia, and Broadway

The New Kids on the Block member also tells us about his hopes for new music

Joey McIntyre New Kids on the Block Kyle Meredith With
Kyle Meredith with Joey McIntyre, photo by Marcello Ambriz
Consequence Staff
June 17, 2022 | 2:41pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the group’s latest “MixTape Tour,” which also features Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue. (Tickets are available here!)

    Related Video

    The pop star talks about leaning into their nostalgia for the show, having his son on stage with him, and the group’s 2000’s comeback. He also dives into the video for “Bring Back the Time,” which found the Boston group doing parodies of other famous ’80s videos alongside the other “MixTape Tour” groups.

    Elsewhere, McIntyre discusses his Broadway career in productions of Tick Tick Boom…, Wicked, and The Wanderer. He also shares his hopes for a new NKOTB album, as well as a solo project.

    Listen to Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block catch up with Meredith above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

