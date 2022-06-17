Joey McIntyre on New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour, Nostalgia, and Broadway

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the group’s latest “MixTape Tour,” which also features Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue. (Tickets are available here!)

The pop star talks about leaning into their nostalgia for the show, having his son on stage with him, and the group’s 2000’s comeback. He also dives into the video for “Bring Back the Time,” which found the Boston group doing parodies of other famous ’80s videos alongside the other “MixTape Tour” groups.

Elsewhere, McIntyre discusses his Broadway career in productions of Tick Tick Boom…, Wicked, and The Wanderer. He also shares his hopes for a new NKOTB album, as well as a solo project.

