Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

John Lydon, Who Wrote “Anarchy in the U.K.,” Says “Anarchy Is a Terrible Idea”

"I am not an anarchist," the former Sex Pistols frontman wrote in a new essay

john lydon anarchy sex pistols essay bad idea punk music news
John Lydon, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 3, 2022 | 12:22pm ET

    By this point, John Lydon’s status as a one-time punk pioneer has been overshadowed by a series of right-leaning political faux pas. But perhaps unsurprisingly, the man once known as Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has now gone so far as to retract the message of his band’s debut single “Anarchy in the U.K.,” saying that he isn’t an anarchist at all.

    “Anarchy is a terrible idea,” Lydon wrote in a new essay for The Times. “Let’s get that clear. I’m not an anarchist. And I’m amazed that there are websites out there — .org anarchist sites — funded fully by the corporate hand and yet ranting on about being outside the shitstorm. It’s preposterous. And they’re doing it in designer Dr. Martens, clever little rucksacks and nicely manufactured balaclavas.”

    Just in time for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Lydon also went on to clarify his stance on the concept of monarchy: “God bless the Queen,” he wrote. “She’s put up with a lot. I’ve got no animosity against any one of the royal family. Never did… It’s the institution of it that bothers me and the assumption that I’m to pay for that. There’s where I draw the line. It’s like, ‘No, you’re not getting ski holidays on my tax.'”

    Advertisement

    Lydon didn’t use his Times essay to mention PistolDanny Boyle’s new limited biopic series about the Sex Pistols — but we already know how he feels about it. Meanwhile, Lydon’s ex-bandmate Steve Jones recently said he doesn’t care for the Sex Pistols’ music anymore, and would rather listen to Steely Dan.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

yeah yeah yeahs Spitting Off the Top of the World

Song of the Week: Yeah Yeah Yeahs Return With Perfume Genius For "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"

June 3, 2022

red hot chili peppers nerve switch bonus track unlimited love rock music news stream single

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drop Unlimited Love Bonus Track "Nerve Flip": Stream

June 3, 2022

Andrew Bird Inside Problems

Andrew Bird Breaks Down New Album Inside Problems Track by Track: Exclusive

June 3, 2022

muna britney spears cover sometimes fire island soundtrack stream

MUNA Cover Britney Spears' "Sometimes" for Fire Island Soundtrack: Stream

June 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Lydon, Who Wrote "Anarchy in the U.K.," Says "Anarchy Is a Terrible Idea"

Menu Shop Search Sale