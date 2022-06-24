Johnny Depp’s Attorney Camille Vasquez Aids Man Who Suffers Medical Emergency Aboard Fight

Camille Vasquez, the attorney who was part of Johnny Depp’s legal team in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, is being heralded as a hero for coming to the aid of an elderly man who suffered a medical emergency while aboard a flight on Thursday.

A representative for American Airlines confirmed to TMZ that an elderly man collapsed and hit his head during a flight from Los Angeles to New York. “Passengers say [Vasquez] got in touch with her brother-in-law, a doctor, and he started guiding her through steps to check if the man was having a heart attack or brain bleed from the fall,” per TMZ. “[Vasquez]’s bodyguard took off his Apple watch to monitor the passenger’s heart rate.”

Vasquez and her bodyguard were eventually joined by a surgeon, who was seated further back on the plane. The plane then returned to LAX, where the man was treated by EMS workers.

One of the flight attendants described Vasquez’s actions as “heroic,” and gifted the attorney with bottles of Merlot and champagne.

Vasquez is once again expected to represented Depp in an upcoming civil case involving a film location manager named Gregory Brooks. Brooks has accused the actor of punching him twice in the ribs while making on the set of 2018’s City of Lies, and is suing for damages.