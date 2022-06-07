Johnny Depp Joins TikTok, Shares Video Thanking Fans for Support: Watch

During Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, TikTok played no small role in swaying public opinion in the actor’s favor. Now, Depp has joined the social media site and shared a video thanking fans for their support.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together,” Depp wrote in the caption. “We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

The post is identical to a clip shared on Depp’s Instagram, which features footage shot from inside his car that shows him waving to fans outside of the Virginia courthouse where the trial took place. The video, which is accompanied by a reggae soundtrack, also shows Depp on stage with Jeff Beck — the two friends recently announced they’re releasing a collaborative album due out in July.

Based on the TikTok hashtags #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforAmberHeard, the platform was heavily skewed toward supporting Depp. Videos tagged with the former have totaled more than 20 billion views, while the latter hashtag only has 86 million views.

After a six-week trial, Heard was found guilty of defamation against Depp. The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $5 million in punitive damages, but Judge Penney Azcarate lowered the latter to $350,000 because punitive damages are capped to that amount in Virginia. For her $100 million countersuit, Heard was granted $2 million total in compensatory damages.

Since the ruling, Heard’s attorney has said the actor can’t afford to pay the damages awarded to Depp and revealed plans to appear the verdict. One week later, the trial remains in the headlines, with the court stenographer revealing that she saw “a few jurors dozing off.”

