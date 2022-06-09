Jordan Peele Pulls Back the Curtain on Nope in Final Trailer: Watch

Ahead of its release in theaters next month, Jordan Peele has finally pulled back the curtain on his latest film, Nope, with an extended trailer revealing it to be a supernatural thriller that naturally has a twisted sense of humor. Fans who want to be left completely in the dark can turn back now, but otherwise continue reading to find out more.

In the clip, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play James and Jill Haywood, a couple who run a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions. After seemingly spotting a UFO, they decide to hatch a money-making scheme. “Ain’t nobody gonna get what we gonna get,” Jill declares. “Undeniable proof of aliens on camera.”

To do so, they call upon the assistance of Kevin (Brandon Perea), who sets up their new camera system, and UFO expert Craig (Michael Wincott). Naturally, everything goes haywire from there. Watch the trailer below.

The cast is rounded out by Steven Yeun, Wren Schmidt, Barbie Ferreira, Keith David, and Terry Notary. Peele wrote and directed Nope while also serving as a producer with Ian Cooper. It marks his third directorial effort after 2017’s Get Out and 2019’s Us.

Kaluuya last starred in Judas and the Black Messiah, while Palmer’s most recent high-profile role was in Hustlers. Catch Nope in theaters on July 22nd.