Jordana Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

May Artist of the Month will open for Local Natives in support of her latest album, Face the Wall

jordana 2022 us tour dates local natives remi wolf
Jordana, photo by Sophie Gurwitz
June 30, 2022 | 1:59pm ET

    Jordana has lined up a new run of Summer 2022 tour dates in support of her latest album, Face the Wall.

    Our May Artist of the Month has been added as an opener on Local Natives’ “Inside an Hourglass” tour. Jordana will join the trek beginning August 1st in Minneapolis and will perform at subsequent stops including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and more before the tour wraps on August 27th in Boston. Pick up your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

    Following Jordana’s run with Local Natives, she’ll play Dover’s Firefly Festival before opening for Remi Wolf throughout October; grab your seats for those dates here. After that, the singer will head across the pond for dates in the UK and France.

    See Jordana’s full tour itinerary below.

    Face the Wall was preceded by the singles “To the Ground,” “Pressure Point,” and “Catch My Drift.” Read our review of the album here.

    Jordana 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/31 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
    08/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave %
    08/03 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre %
    08/04 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight %
    08/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre %
    08/12 — Denver, CO @ Ogden %
    08/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Jones Assembly %
    08/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues %
    08/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live %
    08/18 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman %
    08/19 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City %
    08/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre %
    08/22 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amp %
    08/23 — Washington, DC @ Anthem %
    08/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore %
    08/27 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues %
    09/22-25 — Dover Heights, DE @ Firefly
    10/04 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #
    10/06 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #
    10/07 — Richmond, VA @ The National #
    10/09 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #
    10/11 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
    10/12 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
    10/15 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth #
    10/16 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth #
    11/10 — London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    11/11 — Manchester, UK @ Night & Day Cafe
    11/12 — Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
    11/14 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

    # = w/ Remi Wolf
    % = w/ Local Natives

