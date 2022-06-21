Menu
Judas Priest Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with Queensrÿche

The legendary metal band's 29-date outing gets rolling in mid-October

Judas Priest (courtesy of Chipster PR)
June 21, 2022 | 1:41pm ET

    Judas Priest are continuing their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour, announcing Fall 2022 US dates with support from Queensrÿche.

    The metal legends will kick off the 29-date outing on October 13th in Wallingford, Connecticut, and stay on the road through a November 29th date in Houston. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday and an Internet pre-sale beginning on Thursday (using the code DAZZLE).

    “Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years,” remarked frontman Rob Halford in a press release, “the Priest is back!” Added bassist Ian Hill: “After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free — the USA!”

    It’s been a big year for Judas Priest. The band wrapped up rescheduled tour dates earlier this year after the return of guitarist Richie Faulkner, who had suffered a ruptured aorta while performing on stage in 2021. To top it off, the band will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022 via the Musical Excellence Award.

    Rob Halford on Judas Priest’s Rock Hall Induction: “That’s the Blessing We’ve All Been Waiting For”

    As previously reported, former Priest axeman K.K. Downing will be in attendance at the November 5th ceremony in Los Angeles. Downing left the group in 2011 and has been estranged from Priest in the years to follow, having since formed a solo act, KK’s Priest.

    Below you can see the full list of Judas Priest’s upcoming US tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Judas Priest’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates with Queensrÿche:
    10/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale
    10/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
    10/18 – Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans
    10/19 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
    10/21 – Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center
    10/22 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre
    10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/25 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
    10/27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater
    10/29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
    10/30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
    11/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
    11/02 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
    11/07 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center
    11/08 – Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena
    11/10 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
    11/12 – Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena
    11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
    11/15 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
    11/17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
    11/18 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center
    11/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    11/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
    11/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
    11/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    11/26 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street
    11/28 – Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena
    11/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

