Judas Priest Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with Queensrÿche

Judas Priest are continuing their “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour, announcing Fall 2022 US dates with support from Queensrÿche.

The metal legends will kick off the 29-date outing on October 13th in Wallingford, Connecticut, and stay on the road through a November 29th date in Houston. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 24th) via Ticketmaster, with an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday and an Internet pre-sale beginning on Thursday (using the code DAZZLE).

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years,” remarked frontman Rob Halford in a press release, “the Priest is back!” Added bassist Ian Hill: “After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free — the USA!”

It’s been a big year for Judas Priest. The band wrapped up rescheduled tour dates earlier this year after the return of guitarist Richie Faulkner, who had suffered a ruptured aorta while performing on stage in 2021. To top it off, the band will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022 via the Musical Excellence Award.

As previously reported, former Priest axeman K.K. Downing will be in attendance at the November 5th ceremony in Los Angeles. Downing left the group in 2011 and has been estranged from Priest in the years to follow, having since formed a solo act, KK’s Priest.

Below you can see the full list of Judas Priest’s upcoming US tour dates. Get tickets here.

Judas Priest’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates with Queensrÿche:

10/13 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale

10/15 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

10/18 – Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans

10/19 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

10/21 – Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

10/22 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

10/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/25 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

10/27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater

10/29 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

10/30 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

11/01 – Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

11/02 – Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

11/07 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center

11/08 – Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena

11/10 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

11/12 – Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena

11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

11/15 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

11/17 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

11/18 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center

11/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

11/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

11/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

11/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

11/26 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

11/28 – Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena

11/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall