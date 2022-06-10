R.I.P. Julee Cruise, Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet Singer Dead at 65

Julee Cruise, who along with David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti, made up the trifecta behind Twin Peaks’ and Blue Velvet’s iconic soundtracks, has died at the age of 65.

Cruise’s husband, Edward Grinnant, shared news of his wife’s passing in a post to The B-52’s Facebook page. (Cruise was a touring member of The B-52’s between 1992 and 1999.)

“For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodby to my wife, Julee Cruise, today,” Grinnant wrote. “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace.”

“Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy [Wilson] while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred [Schneider] and Kate [Strickland] she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all.”

Outside of her work with The B-52’s, Cruse is best known for her collaborations with Lynch and composer Badalamenti. Her haunting, ethereal vocals can be heard singing “Mysteries of Love” during the closing scene of Lynch’s 1986 neo-noir mystery, Blue Velvet, as well as on several songs from the original Twin Peaks soundtrack. Most notably, she appeared on the vocal version of the show’s theme song, “Falling,” which would later be certified gold (after selling 500,000+ copies). Cruse also made several on-camera appearances on Twin Peaks as a singer at the Roadhouse, and later returned for an episode as part of Showtime’s 2017 Twin Peaks: The Return.

Cruse, Lynch, and Badalamenti also collaborated on two studio albums, 1989’s Floating in the Night and 1993’s The Voice of Love.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but in 2018 Cruise was diagnosed with lupus, and complained of chronic pain, according to the Guardian.