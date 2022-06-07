Menu
Julia Garner Offered Role of Madonna in Upcoming Biopic

The Ozark star has landed one of the most coveted roles in recent Hollywood history

madonna julia garner
Madonna in Dick Tracy (Touchstone Pictures) / Julia Garner in Ozark (Netflix)
June 7, 2022 | 5:35pm ET

    Ozark actress Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in the upcoming biopic about the legendary pop singer, Variety reports.

    Garner was one of many prominent names to have auditioned for the coveted role. Other contenders included Florence Pugh, Euphoria actresses Alexa Demie, and singer Sky Ferreira.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “grueling” audition process included intense dance sessions with Madonna’s own choreographer, as well as singing and reading sessions with Madonna herself.

    Related Video

    Madonna is expected to direct the film, working off of a script she co-wrote with Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madge previously said of the project. ” The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

    Garner is a two-time Emmy Award winner for her role as Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s Ozark. She also recently earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of scam artist Anna Delvey in Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

