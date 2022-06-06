Menu
Julian Casablancas Sells His Rights to The Strokes’ Catalog

The band's frontman struck a deal with Primary Wave

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, photo by Debi Del Grande
June 6, 2022 | 10:25am ET

    Julian Casablancas has sold a stake in his rights to The Strokes’ back catalog.

    The band’s frontman struck a deal with Primary Wave, the music publisher that previously acquired the rights to back catalogs for Prince, Alice in Chains, Stevie Nicks, and Def Leppard, amongst others.

    The deal spans Casablancas’ share of music publishing on all Strokes compositions, as well as his share of master copyrights and master royalties. Exact terms were not disclosed, but the deal is said to be in the multi-millions.

    In other news, The Strokes were forced to miss scheduled festival appearances at Boston Calling and Primavera Sound after a member of the band tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, the band is scheduled to return to the stage this week with shows in Sweden, The Netherlands, and Germany, as well as a make-good performance at Primavera Sound. Later this summer, they’ll play a number of North American stadium shows in support of Red Hot Chili Peppers. You can get tickets to The Strokes’ upcoming dates here.

