Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh are set to star in Season 5 of Fargo, Deadline reports. The next installment of Noah Hawley‘s anthology will be the FX series’ most contemporary yet, set in 2019.

While not much is known about the plot of Season 5, Temple, Ham, and Leigh will play Dot, Roy, and Lorraine, respectively. According to Deadline, the season deals with kidnapping — or, at least, what appears to be a kidnapping. Hawley and Warren Littlefield return as executive producers, as do the Coen Brothers.

Fargo tends to alternate between retro and modern settings. Season 1 of the crime drama, which starred Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, and Martin Freeman, took place in 2006, while Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart, and Ted Danson took us back to 1979 in Season 2. Season 3, starring Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Goran Bogdan, and David Thewlis, was set in 2010, while the Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Jack Huston-starring fourth season occurred in 1950. The series has yet to announce a Season 5 release date.

Advertisement

Related Video

Last year, the cast of the original Fargo film reunited in celebration of its 25th anniversary; revisit our recap of the event here.

As of its Season 5 stars, Temple most recently appeared in The Offer, while Hamm is set to appear in the latest season of The Eric Andre Show. Leigh next stars in Season 2 of Prime Video’s dark comedy Hunters.