Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Fargo Season 5: Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh Join Cast

The next installment in the anthology series is set in 2019

juno temple jon hamm jennifer jason leigh fargo season 5
Juno Temple (photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic), Jon Hamm (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (photo by Gage Skidmore)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 6, 2022 | 6:19pm ET

    Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh are set to star in Season 5 of Fargo, Deadline reports. The next installment of Noah Hawley‘s anthology will be the FX series’ most contemporary yet, set in 2019.

    While not much is known about the plot of Season 5, Temple, Ham, and Leigh will play Dot, Roy, and Lorraine, respectively. According to Deadline, the season deals with kidnapping — or, at least, what appears to be a kidnapping. Hawley and Warren Littlefield return as executive producers, as do the Coen Brothers.

    Fargo tends to alternate between retro and modern settings. Season 1 of the crime drama, which starred Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, and Martin Freeman, took place in 2006, while Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart, and Ted Danson took us back to 1979 in Season 2. Season 3, starring Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Goran Bogdan, and David Thewlis, was set in 2010, while the Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, and Jack Huston-starring fourth season occurred in 1950. The series has yet to announce a Season 5 release date.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, the cast of the original Fargo film reunited in celebration of its 25th anniversary; revisit our recap of the event here.

    As of its Season 5 stars, Temple most recently appeared in The Offer, while Hamm is set to appear in the latest season of The Eric Andre Show. Leigh next stars in Season 2 of Prime Video’s dark comedy Hunters.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

1899 teaser trailer emily beechum netflix watch stream

Creators of Dark Share Trailer for New Series 1899: Watch

June 6, 2022

dave chappelle buffalo show proceeds donate shooting victims

Dave Chappelle to Donate Buffalo Show Proceeds to Shooting Victims

June 6, 2022

Fontaines DC Fall 2022 US Tour dates Roman Holiday video

Fontaines D.C. Announce Fall 2022 US Tour, Share "Roman Holiday" Video: Watch

June 6, 2022

what we do in the shadows renewed seasons five six fx vampires

What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

June 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fargo Season 5: Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh Join Cast

Menu Shop Search Sale