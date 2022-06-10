Justin Bieber Diagnosed with Rare Disorder Causing Facial Paralysis

Earlier this week, Justin Bieber postponed his North American tour due to an undisclosed illness, and now he has revealed that he has been battling facial paralysis.

“As you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves,” the pop singer said in a video posted to Instagram. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

He continued, “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down and I hope you guys understand.”

Bieber added that he has been doing facial exercises in an effort to “get my face back to normal,” but he’s unsure exactly how much time that will take. Watch the full video below.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Bieber has been forced to delay his “Justice World Tour.” Earlier this year, he had to push it back after testing positive for COVID-19.