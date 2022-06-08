Here’s What Kate Bush Is Up To Today

Kate Bush, 63, may have not released an album in more than a decade, but she’s back in the Top 10 — with a 37-year-old track. That’s because her song “Running Up That Hill” — often subtitled “(A Deal With God)” prominently turns up in Season 4 of Stranger Things, one of the most-watched shows in Netflix history.

For some context (light spoilers ahead), while the character Max Mayfield — played by Sadie Sink — mourns her half-brother Billy’s demise, she salves her grief by listening to the 1985 hit on repeat. And such is its spiritual power that it eventually saves her from the clutches of the ghoulish Vecna.

In the nick of time, Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLoughlin), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) play the song and deliver her from certain death. The Hounds of Love song’s heartfelt incorporation into the scene — and season — was enough to warrant a rare response from Bush herself.

So, where’s Kate Bush been all this time — and what’s she up to these days? Here’s a quick rundown of a few recent career updates.