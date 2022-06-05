Kate Bush Acknowledges Renewed Interest in “Running Up That Hill” in Rare Statement

Kate Bush has issued a rare statement acknowledging the renewed interest in her song “Running Up That Hill” thanks to its inclusion in Season 4 of Stranger Things.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!” Bush wrote in a brief message posted to her website.

“Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song,” Bush added. “I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

Bush rarely licenses her music for film and television, but her fandom of the Netflix sci-fi series led her to make an exception. The decision is paying off big time for the UK singer; in the days immediately following Season 4’s premiere, “Running Up That Hill” jumped 8,700% in global Spotify streams and topped both Spotify’s US Daily chart and iTunes’ sales chart.

