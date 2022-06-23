Christian Bale Confirms “Kate Bush Stuff” Was Cut from Thor: Love and Thunder

Looks like Kate Bush couldn’t make a deal with Gorr the God Butcher. According to Christian Bale, the singer’s music was supposed to be featured somehow in Marvel’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but didn’t made the final cut.

“Taika [Waititi] and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” the actor revealed in a new interview with Deadline. “I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.”

He added, “I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come to Daddy.’ But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

He also revealed in a recent interview that when he agreed to do the movie, he didn’t know what the Marvel Cinematic Universe was. “I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Alongside Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Russell Crow. It will hit theaters nationwide on July 8th. So far, the soundtrack for the latest entry in the MCU includes Guns N’ Roses’ classic “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” which was featured prominently in the four-quel’s first teaser trailer. Meanwhile Dio’s “Rainbow in the Dark” has also been confirmed to crop up somewhere in the action, and Michael Giacchino will score the film after composing the music for 2016s Dr. Strange.

And while the movie’s galactic murderer won’t be dancing to Bush’s tunes, “Running Up That Hill” has experienced a massive cultural resurgence in recent weeks thanks to its inclusion in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, even causing the famously reclusive singer to give her first radio interview in years.