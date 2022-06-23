Menu
Kendrick Lamar Performs “Savior” and “N95” in Crown of Thorns at Paris Fashion Week: Watch

The Compton MC also ran through other Mr. Morale cuts including "Rich Spirit" and "Count Me Out"

Kendrick Lamar Paris Fashion Week Louis Vuitton Mr Morale and the Big Steppers Tour 2022
Kendrick Lamar, photo via Louis Vuitton’s YouTube
June 23, 2022 | 1:52pm ET

    Kendrick Lamar gave a performance beside the runway at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2023 Show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, June 23rd.

    The Compton rapper, adorned in a crown of thorns resembling the one he sports on the cover artwork for his most recent LP Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, sat in the audience next to Naomi Campbell and longtime associate Dave Free for the nearly 20-minute engagement.

    The set began with Lamar honoring the late Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh over the instrumental from “Savior – Interlude,” solemnly repeating the phrase “Long live Virgil… How many miles away?” He then launched into “Savior,” followed by other Mr. Morale cuts including “Rich Spirit,” “Count Me Out,” and “N95,” the latter of which ranked No. 2 on Consequence’s Top 50 Songs of 2022 (So Far).

    Related Video

    Stream the performance via Louis Vuitton’s archived livestream below, with Lamar coming in around the 10:20 mark.

    Lamar will remain in Europe at least through the weekend, where he’s set to headline Glastonbury on Sunday. In mid-July, he’ll kick off “The Big Steppers Tour,” which will hit North America, Europe, and Australia through December. While you wait, check out our dream setlist for the tour and grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

