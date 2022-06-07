KennyHoopla Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

KennyHoopla staked his claim in the music world last summer with his Survivors Guilt mixtape, and now, he’s finally hitting the road. Today, the rising pop-punk star has been announced as the headliner of the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.
KennyHoopla’s 28-date trek across the US begins September 10th in Denver. He’ll hit cities including Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Atlanta, and more before wrapping things up in Austin on October 29th.
Supporting Kenny on the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour are alt-pop band Groupthink and emo rapper nothing,nowhere. Kenny adds in a press release: “I’m excited to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with my brothers nothing,nowhere and Groupthink. So many cities that I haven’t played in yet and I can’t wait to meet you all!”
Pre-sale for the tour begins on Thursday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local, with general on-sale following the 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get your tickets over at Ticketmaster, and see the full schedule below.
Survivors Guilt, KennyHoopla’s breakout mixtape, arrived last June and was produced by Travis Barker. He followed that up by supporting Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud on tour; he’s currently on a headlining tour of his own in the UK.
KennyHoopla 2022 Tour Dates:
09/10 – Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase
09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
09/16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater
09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
09/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The RaveI
10/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/14 – New York City, New York @ Webster Hall
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/16 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
10/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live!
10/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
10/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn