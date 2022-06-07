KennyHoopla Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

KennyHoopla staked his claim in the music world last summer with his Survivors Guilt mixtape, and now, he’s finally hitting the road. Today, the rising pop-punk star has been announced as the headliner of the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

KennyHoopla’s 28-date trek across the US begins September 10th in Denver. He’ll hit cities including Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Atlanta, and more before wrapping things up in Austin on October 29th.

Supporting Kenny on the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour are alt-pop band Groupthink and emo rapper nothing,nowhere. Kenny adds in a press release: “I’m excited to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with my brothers nothing,nowhere and Groupthink. So many cities that I haven’t played in yet and I can’t wait to meet you all!”

Pre-sale for the tour begins on Thursday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local, with general on-sale following the 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get your tickets over at Ticketmaster, and see the full schedule below.

Survivors Guilt, KennyHoopla’s breakout mixtape, arrived last June and was produced by Travis Barker. He followed that up by supporting Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud on tour; he’s currently on a headlining tour of his own in the UK.

KennyHoopla 2022 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater

09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

09/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The RaveI

10/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/14 – New York City, New York @ Webster Hall

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/16 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

10/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live!

10/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

10/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn