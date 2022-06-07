Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

KennyHoopla Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

With support from nothing,nowhere and Groupthink

kennyhoopla 2022 tour dates pop punk music news tickets
KennyHoopla, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 7, 2022 | 3:10pm ET

    KennyHoopla staked his claim in the music world last summer with his Survivors Guilt mixtape, and now, he’s finally hitting the road. Today, the rising pop-punk star has been announced as the headliner of the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

    KennyHoopla’s 28-date trek across the US begins September 10th in Denver. He’ll hit cities including Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City, Atlanta, and more before wrapping things up in Austin on October 29th.

    Supporting Kenny on the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour are alt-pop band Groupthink and emo rapper nothing,nowhere. Kenny adds in a press release: “I’m excited to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with my brothers nothing,nowhere and Groupthink. So many cities that I haven’t played in yet and I can’t wait to meet you all!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-sale for the tour begins on Thursday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. local, with general on-sale following the 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get your tickets over at Ticketmaster, and see the full schedule below.

    Survivors Guilt, KennyHoopla’s breakout mixtape, arrived last June and was produced by Travis Barker. He followed that up by supporting Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud on tour; he’s currently on a headlining tour of his own in the UK.

    KennyHoopla 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/10 – Denver, CO @ Westword Music Showcase
    09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
    09/16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
    09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater
    09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    09/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
    09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    09/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The RaveI
    10/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
    10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
    10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    10/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    10/14 – New York City, New York @ Webster Hall
    10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    10/16 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
    10/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live!
    10/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    10/21 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
    10/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
    10/29 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Halestorm new album

Halestorm Announce Fall 2022 Headlining Tour with The Warning and New Years Day

June 7, 2022

regina spektor 2022 tour dates loveology

Regina Spektor Maps Out 2022 Tour Dates, Shares "Loveology": Stream

June 7, 2022

Black Country New Road 2022 fall us tour black midi

Black Country, New Road Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with black midi

June 7, 2022

Dirty Honey 2022 tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2022 Headlining North American Tour

June 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

KennyHoopla Announces 2022 US Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale