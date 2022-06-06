Kevin Hart Expands 2022 “Reality Check Tour”

Kevin Hart has expanded his 2022 “Reality Check Tour” all the way through December.

This new leg, which commences in October, adds 19 nights to Hart’s first outing in over four years. The comedian will now make stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle, and his hometown of Philadelphia, to name a few.

Hart originally announced the “Reality Check Tour” back in February. The first leg, which kicks off in July, boasts two nights each in Las Vegas and Atlantic City before he treks through cities including Cleveland, Boston, Montreal, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Tickets for the new leg of the “Reality Check Tour” go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale goes down two days earlier on Wednesday, June 8th (use code COMEDY).

Aside from his own headlining shows, Hart will also perform alongside Chris Rock on the five-night “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Tour” this July.

Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:

07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena

08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/08 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

10/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

10/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

11/05 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

11/12 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

12/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

12/17 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino