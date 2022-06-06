Kevin Hart Expands 2022 “Reality Check Tour”

Kevin Hart has expanded his 2022 “Reality Check Tour” all the way through December.
This new leg, which commences in October, adds 19 nights to Hart’s first outing in over four years. The comedian will now make stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle, and his hometown of Philadelphia, to name a few.
Hart originally announced the “Reality Check Tour” back in February. The first leg, which kicks off in July, boasts two nights each in Las Vegas and Atlantic City before he treks through cities including Cleveland, Boston, Montreal, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and San Francisco.
Tickets for the new leg of the “Reality Check Tour” go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale goes down two days earlier on Wednesday, June 8th (use code COMEDY).
Aside from his own headlining shows, Hart will also perform alongside Chris Rock on the five-night “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Tour” this July.
Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:
07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/08 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
10/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
10/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
11/05 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
11/12 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
11/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
12/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
12/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
12/17 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino