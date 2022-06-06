Menu
Kevin Hart Expands 2022 “Reality Check Tour”

Adding 19 new dates

kevin hart expands tour reality check 2022 comedy standup dates
Kevin Hart, photo via Instagram
June 6, 2022 | 2:28pm ET

    Kevin Hart has expanded his 2022 “Reality Check Tour” all the way through December.

    This new leg, which commences in October, adds 19 nights to Hart’s first outing in over four years. The comedian will now make stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle, and his hometown of Philadelphia, to name a few.

    Hart originally announced the “Reality Check Tour” back in February. The first leg, which kicks off in July, boasts two nights each in Las Vegas and Atlantic City before he treks through cities including Cleveland, Boston, Montreal, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and San Francisco.

    Tickets for the new leg of the “Reality Check Tour” go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale goes down two days earlier on Wednesday, June 8th (use code COMEDY).

    Aside from his own headlining shows, Hart will also perform alongside Chris Rock on the five-night “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Tour” this July.

    Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
    07/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    07/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    07/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    07/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    08/06 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    08/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    08/12 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    08/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    08/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    08/19 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    08/20 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    08/21 – Norfolk, VA @ Norfolk Scope Arena
    08/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
    08/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    08/27 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
    08/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    09/17 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    09/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    09/30 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    10/08 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
    10/14 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
    10/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/21 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    10/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    10/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    11/05 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    11/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
    11/12 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    11/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    12/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    12/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    12/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
    12/17 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

