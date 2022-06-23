Menu
Kevin Morby Performs Anti-Gun Violence Song “Beautiful Strangers” on Kimmel: Watch

He also played "This Is a Photograph" from his new album

Kevin Morby, photo by ABC/Randy Holmes
June 23, 2022 | 1:31pm ET

    In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Kevin Morby used his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to bring attention to America’s gun violence problem with “Beautiful Strangers,” his 2016 track originally dedicated to the victims of the Pulse shooting, which has remained sadly relevant.

    “And if I die too young, if the gunmen come,” Morby sang with the aid of an angelic backup choir, “I’m full of love/ So release me, every piece of me/ Up above.” Morby and Jimmy Kimmel Live! also shared a link where you can donate to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

    Elsewhere in the episode, Morby played “This Is a Photograph,” the title track from his excellent new album of the same name. As he did during “Beautiful Strangers,” Morby wore a gold jacket with shimmering tassels that glinted under the lights. Check out both performances below.

    Later this summer, Morby will embark on a short tour of the UK followed by an extensive trek through North America. Tickets are available here.

