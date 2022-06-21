Beginning this summer, Kid Cudi is hitting the road for his “To the Moon – 2022 World Tour.”

The extensive arena tour begins with a month’s worth of North American dates leading up to Moon Man’s Landing, his new music festival taking place in Cleveland, Ohio. Don Toliver will provide support for the entirety of the trek, while Denzel Curry and 070 Shake will also appear at select dates. Then in October and November, Cudi will play shows in Japan and Europe. Check out the full itinerary below.

An American Express ticket pre-sale runs from Tuesday, June 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The upcoming tour coincides with Cudi’s new animated Netflix series Entertgalactic and companion soundtrack of the same name. Earlier this month, he shared the lead single off Entergalactic, “Do What I Want.”

Earlier this year, Cudi starred in Ti West’s new horror film X, and Teddy, another Netflix project in which Cudi writes, stars, and directs, is also in production.

Kid Cudi 2022 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

08/18 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

08/19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

08/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

08/23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum *

08/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

08/30 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

08/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ^

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

09/04 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena #

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

09/08 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

09/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Moon Man’s Landing

10/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu PIT

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/15 – London, UK @ The O2

11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

11/20 – Paris, France @ Zenith

11/22 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

* = w/ Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strike

^ = w/ Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strike

# = w/ Don Toliver, Denzel Curry 070 Shake, and Strike