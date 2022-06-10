Kid Cudi Drops New Entergalactic Cut “Do What I Want”: Stream

“Stay off the weeeeeeeeeeeeeeed!” With this call-back to one of Stephen A. Smith’s hottest takes, Kid Cudi kicks off “Do What I Want,” the lead single from his eighth studio album, which also shares a name with his new animated Netflix series, Entergalactic.

As the title gives away, the artist born Scott Mescudi has no interest following Smith’s advice. “While I cough up this blunt, I sit back in the cut,” he raps over dreamy acoustic guitars and space-age synths. By the chorus, this individual act of rebellion goes universal: “And I feel like I can do what I want,” he sings, “Livin’, livin’, livin’, livin’, I’ma do what I want.” Check it out below.

The song also soundtracked the new trailer for Entergalactic, which Netflix unveiled earlier this week. Entergalactic stars Kid Cudi as Jabari and features the voices of Timothée Chalamet, Jessica Williams, and Macaulay Culkin. Both series and album are expected later in 2022. Revisit the trailer now.

Earlier this year Mr. Mescudi starred in X, the lauded new horror flick from Ti West. Also in production is Teddy, another Netflix joint that will see Cudi write, star, and direct. In April he guested on Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry with Kanye West, calling the Ye-collab their “last song” together, and saying, “I am not cool [with] that man.”