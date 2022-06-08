Menu
Kid Cudi Shares Trailer for Netflix’s Entergalactic, Co-Starring Timothée Chalamet: Watch

Macaulay Culkin also stars in the animated series from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris

Entergalactic Kid Cudi Teaser
Entergalactic (Netflix)
June 8, 2022 | 7:15pm ET

    It’s been three years since Kid Cudi first announced his Netflix animated series Entergalactic, and now the rapper has unveiled a teaser trailer revealing the star-studded cast.

    As previously announced, Cudi will star as the “charming, creative visionary” Jabari, whose best friend and weed dealer turned crypto bro Jimmy is played by Timothée Chalamet. Jessica Williams will star as Meadow, an on-the-rise photographer who is Jabari’s new neighbor and love interest. Meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin will play Downtown Pat, who is described as a “downtown legend and life-long, city-wide delinquent.”

    Other musicians starring in the series include Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, and Teyana Taylor. The cast is rounded out by Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Keith David, and Arturo Castro.

    Related Video

    Per the official synopsis, Entergalactic is “an original, animated story about a young artist named Jabari as he attempts to balance love and success.  Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.”

    In the clip, Jabari performs a series of BMX impressive tricks, parties in the club, and cozies up to Meadow. Watch it below.

    Entergalactic comes from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who will also write, executive produce, and star. Ian Edelman (How to Make It in America) will co-write and act as executive producer. At the moment, there’s no specific release date, though the teaser promises the series will be out this fall.

