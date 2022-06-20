Menu
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce They’re Dropping “3 More Albums This Year”

Adding to March's Made in Timeland and April's Omnium Gatherum

king gizzard and the lizard wizard three more albums 2022 tweet twitter announcement
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (photo by Jason Galea)
June 20, 2022 | 12:50pm ET

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard took to social media on Friday, June 17th to share their ambitious plans for the rest of 2022. And here’s a hint: there’s a lot more music on the way.

    “[Three] more albums this year,” the rockers tweeted, sending their loyal fans into hysterics in the comments and replies. “I just threw up and shit myself,” one tweeted upon seeing the news, while another responded, “Just fell to my fucking knees inside a walmart.”

    Releasing three more studio sets by year’s end will put King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s output for 2022 on par with their record for 2017, in which they dropped five albums: Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder of the Universe, the collaborative Sketches of Brunswick East with Mild High Club, the self-released Polygondwanaland, and eleventh hour New Year’s Eve entry Gumboot Soup.

    Since then, the Australian psych rockers have unveiled seven additional studio sets, including this year’s Made in Timeland in March and their twentieth album Omnium Gatherum in April. Between those two projects, they also teamed up with Tropical Fuck Storm for three-track EP Satanic Slumber Party, which was born out of the very same jam session that gave life to 18-minute Omnium Gatherum lead single “The Dripping Tap.”

    Check out King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s three-album announcement below.

    The sextet are currently in the midst of their sprawling 2022 world tour, the next leg of which kicks off July 31st at Ireland’s All Together Now festival. They’re also set to headline Southern California’s Desert Daze this fall along with Tame Impala and Iggy Pop. Get tickets to see King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard live here.

