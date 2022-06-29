KISS Mistakenly Display Australian Flag During Performance in Austria

Someone in the KISS camp needs to brush up on their geography.

The rock legends have been mocked on social media after mistakenly displaying the Australian flag following a performance in Vienna, Austria. After the set, a screen behind the stage bid farewell with the phase “KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA.” Despite the good intentions, the KISS logo was stylized with the Australian flag (as seen above).

It didn’t take long before the goof-up went viral across Twitter, with concertgoers posting images of the screen.

“Lol at your crew confusing Austria and Australia,” wrote one user.

Commented another: “Oh dear, was it the Australian Kiss playing Vienna or an Australian sound and light guy with a sense of humor?”

While it’s a rather innocuous error, one would expect a band with the budget and production of KISS to not confuse Austria with Australia. At least this snafu wasn’t dangerous.

Last year, Gene Simmons was involved in a Spinal Tap-esque moment where his stage platform malfunctioned as it was being lowered from the ceiling. The platform became lopsided, causing a scary moment where Simmons had to maintain balance (while still playing bass) to avoid falling off.

You can view some of the Twitter reactions to the Australian flag incident below.

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh Advertisement — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022