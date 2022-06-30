Menu
Gene Simmons: KISS to Add Another 100 Cities to Ongoing Farewell Tour

"The crew is happy. Everybody’s happy."

KISS’ Gene Simmons, photo by Autumn Andel
June 30, 2022 | 11:33am ET

    KISS’ ongoing farewell tour shows no signs of stopping. In fact, the band plans to add another 100 cities to the itinerary.

    Gene Simmons broke the news in a recent interview with Chaoszine. When asked when KISS would wrap up the tour and retire, Simmons couldn’t give a definite answer — only that it wouldn’t be anytime soon.

    “We don’t know,” he said. “We’ve never retired before. This is our first time. It’s like painting a painting or writing a book. When somebody says, ‘When is it gonna be finished?’ You’re in the middle of it; you don’t know.”

    KISS had originally circled July 17th, 2021 as the date of their final concert — plans that were upheaved by the pandemic. After their itinerary was shifted around, Paul Stanley said that the farewell tour would likely conclude in early 2023, but with 100 more cities being added, there’s no telling when the tour will finally wrap up.

    “The crew is happy. Everybody’s happy,” Simmons said. “So we’ve decided to add another 100 cities before we stop. I don’t know how long that’s gonna take.”

    Could there be any more dates beyond the additional 100? Simmons said “probably not,” but left an inkling of a possibility. “I’ve said ‘probably not’ before,” he added.

    The “End of the Road” tour is currently moving across Europe. Meanwhile, US audiences can catch the band in 2022 at the upcoming Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals, as well as a September 21st show in West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s also a good possibility that at least one more North American leg will be among the 100 new cities.

    Listen to Chaoszine’s new interview with Simmons below, and pick up tickets to KISS’ upcoming shows here.

     

