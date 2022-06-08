Kristen Stewart Casting for “Most Gayest” Queer Ghost Hunting Show

Kristen Stewart is set to put her affinity for ghost whispering to good use by executive producing what she cheekily calls “the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever.”

In a video posted to celebrity hairstylist CJ Romero’s Instagram account, the actress added, “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure.”

Not much else is known about the show at the moment, but the casting call alludes to “a major streamer.” It will be made in partnership with Romero and Scout Productions, the company behind Queer Eye, Legendary, and The Hype. Should you fit the bill, shoot your shot by filling out the casting application here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Back in 2019, Stewart told Vanity Fair she has talked to ghosts, explaining, “If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.’ Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to.”

Stewart obviously has experience on the job with the paranormal, breaking out as Bella in the Twilight saga and more recently starring in the 2016 horror film Personal Shopper, in which she portrays an assistant haunted by her dead twin brother.

Her most recent project was David Cronenberg’s body horror film Crimes of the Future. Before that, Stewart turned heads with her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.