Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kristen Stewart Casting for “Most Gayest” Queer Ghost Hunting Show

In partnership with the production company behind Queer Eye

kristen stewart gay ghost hunting show queer eye
Kristen Stewart, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
June 8, 2022 | 12:32pm ET

    Kristen Stewart is set to put her affinity for ghost whispering to good use by executive producing what she cheekily calls “the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever.”

    In a video posted to celebrity hairstylist CJ Romero’s Instagram account, the actress added, “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure.”

    Not much else is known about the show at the moment, but the casting call alludes to “a major streamer.” It will be made in partnership with Romero and Scout Productions, the company behind Queer Eye, Legendary, and The Hype. Should you fit the bill, shoot your shot by filling out the casting application here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in 2019, Stewart told Vanity Fair she has talked to ghosts, explaining, “If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.’ Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to.”

    Stewart obviously has experience on the job with the paranormal, breaking out as Bella in the Twilight saga and more recently starring in the 2016 horror film Personal Shopper, in which she portrays an assistant haunted by her dead twin brother.

    Her most recent project was David Cronenberg’s body horror film Crimes of the Future. Before that, Stewart turned heads with her Oscar-nominated portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

king princess cursed too bad stream

King Princess Announces Hold on Baby Release Date, Shares Singles "Cursed" and "Too Bad": Stream

June 8, 2022

NEU Box Set Michael Rother Klaus Dinger 50th Anniversary Vinyl German Krautrock Stephen Morris Gabe Gurnsey Remix

NEU! Announce NEU! 50! Box Set and Tribute Album, Share New "Hallogallo" Remix: Stream

June 8, 2022

black bird trailer apple tv+ ray liotta taron egerton watch trailer stream

Apple TV+ Shares Mysterious Black Bird Trailer with Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta: Watch

June 8, 2022

Pixies Doggerel new album There’s a Moon On new song stream

Pixies Announce New Album Doggerel, Share "There's a Moon On": Stream

June 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kristen Stewart Casting for "Most Gayest" Queer Ghost Hunting Show

Menu Shop Search Sale