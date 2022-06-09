Menu
Kurt Vile Announces North American Tour, Performs “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” on Colbert: Watch

Plus, he played a cover of John Prine's "How Lucky"

Kurt Vile on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
June 9, 2022 | 10:28am ET

    Kurt Vile appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, where he performed the (watch my moves) cut “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” and, as a web exclusive, John Prine’s “How Lucky.” What’s more, the artist has mapped out a North American tour.

    For “Mount Airy,” Vile recruited his band The Violators for a laidback performance of the deceptively contemplative track. Meanwhile, the indie rocker stood alone on stage with an acoustic guitar for his take on  “How Lucky.” A longtime fan of the late musician, Vile has covered Prine on several occasions and dueted with him on Speed, Sound, Lonely KV.

    Vile’s new tour dates extend his summer run into the fall, with stops in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Boston, among others. Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapira and Come lend support. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster starting Friday, June 10th.

    Kurt Vile 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/22 — Santa Fe, NM @ Railyard Park
    07/07 — Oakbank, ON @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
    07/09 –Toronto, ON @ Field Trip
    08/04 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
    08/23 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival
    08/26 — London, UK @ All Points East
    08/27 — Bath, UK @ The Forum
    08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    08/29 — Glasgow, UK @ qmu
    08/30 — Belfast, IE @ Limelight
    08/31 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    09/02 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
    09/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
    09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/05 — Antwerpen, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof
    09/08 — Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival by Mad Cool
    09/10 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset
    09/12 — Köln, DE @ Gloria-Theater
    09/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    09/14 — Nijmegen, NL @ Open Air Theater de Goffert
    09/15 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
    09/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
    09/17 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B
    09/19 — Kortrijk, DE @ Evenementenhal Depart
    09/20 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    10/12 — Richmond, VA @ The National *
    10/13 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
    10/14 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
    10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Sounds Series Block Party – Warhol *
    10/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *
    10/18 — Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *
    10/19 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
    10/20 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *
    10/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
    10/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
    10/23 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *
    10/27 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !
    10/29 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre !
    10/30 — Boston, MA @ Royale !
    10/31 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

    * = w/ Julia Shapira (of Chastity Belt)
    ! = w/ Come

