Kurt Vile Announces North American Tour, Performs “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” on Colbert: Watch

Kurt Vile appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, where he performed the (watch my moves) cut “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” and, as a web exclusive, John Prine’s “How Lucky.” What’s more, the artist has mapped out a North American tour.

For “Mount Airy,” Vile recruited his band The Violators for a laidback performance of the deceptively contemplative track. Meanwhile, the indie rocker stood alone on stage with an acoustic guitar for his take on “How Lucky.” A longtime fan of the late musician, Vile has covered Prine on several occasions and dueted with him on Speed, Sound, Lonely KV.

Vile’s new tour dates extend his summer run into the fall, with stops in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Boston, among others. Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapira and Come lend support. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster starting Friday, June 10th.

Kurt Vile 2022 Tour Dates:

06/22 — Santa Fe, NM @ Railyard Park

07/07 — Oakbank, ON @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/09 –Toronto, ON @ Field Trip

08/04 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/23 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival

08/26 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/27 — Bath, UK @ The Forum

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus

08/29 — Glasgow, UK @ qmu

08/30 — Belfast, IE @ Limelight

08/31 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/02 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

09/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/05 — Antwerpen, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof

09/08 — Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival by Mad Cool

09/10 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset

09/12 — Köln, DE @ Gloria-Theater

09/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/14 — Nijmegen, NL @ Open Air Theater de Goffert

09/15 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

09/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

09/17 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B

09/19 — Kortrijk, DE @ Evenementenhal Depart

09/20 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/12 — Richmond, VA @ The National *

10/13 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

10/14 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *

10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Sounds Series Block Party – Warhol *

10/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *

10/18 — Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

10/19 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

10/20 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *

10/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

10/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

10/23 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *

10/27 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !

10/29 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre !

10/30 — Boston, MA @ Royale !

10/31 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

* = w/ Julia Shapira (of Chastity Belt)

! = w/ Come