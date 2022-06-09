Kurt Vile Announces North American Tour, Performs “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” on Colbert: Watch

Kurt Vile appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night, where he performed the (watch my moves) cut “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” and, as a web exclusive, John Prine’s “How Lucky.” What’s more, the artist has mapped out a North American tour.
For “Mount Airy,” Vile recruited his band The Violators for a laidback performance of the deceptively contemplative track. Meanwhile, the indie rocker stood alone on stage with an acoustic guitar for his take on “How Lucky.” A longtime fan of the late musician, Vile has covered Prine on several occasions and dueted with him on Speed, Sound, Lonely KV.
Vile’s new tour dates extend his summer run into the fall, with stops in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, and Boston, among others. Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapira and Come lend support. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster starting Friday, June 10th.
Kurt Vile 2022 Tour Dates:
06/22 — Santa Fe, NM @ Railyard Park
07/07 — Oakbank, ON @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
07/09 –Toronto, ON @ Field Trip
08/04 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/23 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Festival
08/26 — London, UK @ All Points East
08/27 — Bath, UK @ The Forum
08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
08/29 — Glasgow, UK @ qmu
08/30 — Belfast, IE @ Limelight
08/31 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
09/02 — Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
09/03 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest
09/04 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/05 — Antwerpen, BE @ Openluchttheater Rivierenhof
09/08 — Málaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival by Mad Cool
09/10 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Sunset
09/12 — Köln, DE @ Gloria-Theater
09/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/14 — Nijmegen, NL @ Open Air Theater de Goffert
09/15 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
09/16 — Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
09/17 — Malmö, SE @ Plan B
09/19 — Kortrijk, DE @ Evenementenhal Depart
09/20 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/12 — Richmond, VA @ The National *
10/13 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *
10/14 — Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *
10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Sounds Series Block Party – Warhol *
10/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *
10/18 — Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *
10/19 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
10/20 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *
10/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
10/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
10/23 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *
10/27 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !
10/29 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre !
10/30 — Boston, MA @ Royale !
10/31 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre !
* = w/ Julia Shapira (of Chastity Belt)
! = w/ Come