Lamb of God Unleash “Nevermore” as First Single from Upcoming Album Omens: Stream

After announcing their new album, Omens, earlier this week, Lamb of God have now unveiled the track “Nevermore,” the first single from the upcoming LP.

The new song finds frontman Randy Blythe delivering spoken-word verses before launching into his full metal scream, while a blistering guitar solo from Mark Morton arrives at the 3:30 mark. An accompanying music video shows Lamb of God being transported as cargo in the back of a truck, as they perform the crushing track.

Expect Lamb of God to perform “Nevermore” on their recently announced Fall 2022 US tour, featuring direct support from Killswitch Engage as well as a rotating cast of opening acts, including Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Fit for an Autopsy, Spiritbox, and Animals as Leaders. Tickets for the outing are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Regarding the new album, Morton commented, “The inner workings of the band have never been better. You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you’re around us for five minutes, you can feel it.”

Omens, due October 7th, is the follow-up to Lamb of God’s 2020 self-titled effort, which took the No. 1 spot on Heavy Consequence’s list of the Top Metal + Hard Rock Albums of that year.

Watch the music video for Lamb of God’s “Nevermore” below. Pick up tickets to the band’s aforementioned tour here.