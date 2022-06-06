Lamb of God Announce New Album Omens and Fall 2022 US Tour with Killswitch Engage

Lamb of God are serving up a double dose of big news. The metal veterans have announced a new album, titled Omens, along with a Fall 2022 US headlining tour featuring Killswitch Engage and a rotating cast of notable opening acts.

Omens will arrive on October 7th, two and a half years after the release of Lamb of God’s self-titled effort, which took the No. 1 spot on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2020.

“The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” said Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe of the upcoming album. “It’s a very pissed-off record … It is extremely pissed-off.”

The album’s first single, “Nevermore,” will arrive this Friday, June 10th.

Fans can also look forward to “The Omens Tour,” which kicks off September 9th in Brooklyn, New York, and runs through October 20th in Irving, Texas. Killswitch Engage will be the special guest for the entire outing, while various openers will include Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Fit for an Autopsy, Spiritbox, and Animals as Leaders. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale set for Thursday, June 9th (using code DAZZLE).

“Two decades ago, Lamb of God, along with Killswitch Engage, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music,” stated Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton. “Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce ‘The Omens Tour,’ which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. ‘The Omens Tour’ proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss.”

Pre-order Omens here, and see the album artwork and trackllist, along with Lamb of God’s tour dates, below. Pick up tickets to “The Omens Tour” here.

Omens Artwork:

Omens Tracklist:

01. Nevermore

02. Vanishing

03. To the Grave

04. Ditch

05. Omens

06. Gomorrah

07. Ill Designs

08. Grayscale

09. Denial Mechanism

10. September Song

Lamb of God’s 2022 Fall US Tour Dates with Killswitch Engage:

09/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater *

09/10 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

09/11 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Music Festival *

09/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater *

09/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena *

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy *

09/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

09/18 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

09/25 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill *

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

10/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great SaltAir ^

10/02 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park ^

10/04 – Fresno, CA @ Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena ^

10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

10/10 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center #

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

10/13 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater %

10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater %

10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater %

10/16 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center %

10/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum %

10/19 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall %

10/20 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory %

* = w/ Baroness and Suicide Silence

^ = w/ Motionless in White and Fit for an Autopsy

# = w/ Spiritbox and Fit for an Autopsy

% = w/ Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy