A League of Their Own Reboot Series Sets Release Date, Shares Teaser: Watch

Abbi Jacobson’s A League of Their Own reboot series has received a release date. The adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 classic film will premiere August 12th on Prime Video. Along with the news, the streamer shared a minute-long teaser soundtracked by Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen.” Watch the clip below.

Though there’s no audio from the series, the teaser provides a look at the cast, which includes Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Melanie Field, and Nick Offerman, the latter of whom plays the team’s manager, washed-up MLB pitcher Casey “Dove” Porter. There’s plenty of on-the-field action along with glimpses of the players’ real lives.

Both the show and original film take place in 1943, when the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was formed. Marking the first of its kind, the women’s league was created to keep baseball in the public eye after the majority of male players in Major League Baseball were drafted to serve in World War II. According to Variety, however, the series focuses on a different team than the movie and features a completely separate storyline.

“A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball,” reads the official logline. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.”

Jacobson co-created the series with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), with both serving as executive producers. Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado round out the primary cast. Rosie O’Donnell, who portrayed one of the Rockford Peaches in the original film, will guest star during the first season.

All eight of the hour-long episodes will premiere on August 12th.