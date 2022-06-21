“Weird Al” Yankovic Pumps Up the Party in Trailer for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation: Watch

The Resistance is clearly in need of a vacation, and who better to lighten the mood than “Weird Al” Yankovic? The comedic musician appears in Disney+’s new special LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, and ahead of its August 5th release date, the trailer for the project is out now.

Set shortly after the events of the latest proper Star Wars film, 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation sees Finn (Omar Miller) arrange a surprise vacation for his friends on the Haylcon, a luxury Galactic Starcruiser. Yankovic appears alongside Rey (Helen Sadler), Poe (Jake Green), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran), Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) as the fun-loving Vic Vankoh (and also contributes the original song “Scarif Beach Party” to the film).

However, the gang’s vacation still manages to go awry when Finn gets separated from the group and he runs into the ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), and Leia Organa (Shelby Young), who share that their vacations never ran smoothly either.

Related Video

The cast of LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is rounded out by Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria, Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper, Paul F. Tompkins as Rad, Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett, Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid, Kyliegh Curran as Sidero, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Allie Feder as Sy Snootles, Ross Marquand as Han Solo, Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt, Matt Sloan as Darth Vader, Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid), and Matthew Wood as Ben Solo. The special was directed by Ken Cunningham and written and executive produced by David Shayne.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation follows 2020’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and 2021’s Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales. While much of the spinoff franchise’s cast is returning for the special, Summer Vacation marks the first appearance for “Weird Al,” an avid Star Wars fan. It’s just another career landmark for the legendary parody artist, who is gearing up to release a graphic novel and will soon be played by Daniel Radcliffe in his very own biopic.

Get weird and watch the trailer for his latest project below.