LEVITATION 2022: Jesus & Mary Chain, King Gizzard, OSees, and More Set for Austin Psych Fest

LEVITATION returns to August this Halloween with a lineup led by The Jesus and Mary Chain, King Gizzard and the Lizard, Osees, and festival founders The Black Angels.

Taking over downtown Austin from October 27th to 30th, the festival — which showcases acts across indie, psychedelic, punk, metal, electronic, and darkwave — is also set to feature Brazilian rockers Os Mutantes, African band W.I.T.C.H, L7, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Shame, and Viagra Boys. The aforementioned OSees will play shows all four nights, while King Gizzard will headline shows on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Moon Duo are slated to present Lightship, a 3D audio-visual installation.

LEVITATION 2022 also promises performances from Cold Cave, Protomartyr, OFF!, La Femme, Sunflower Bean, Superorganism, Hunx & His Punx, Lebanon Hanover, Automatic, Warm Drag, Heartless Bastards, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, She Past Away, A Giant Dog, and more.

The festival takes place at multiple Austin venues, including Stubbs, Mohawk, Empire, Hotel Vegas, Parish, Antone’s and Scoot Inn.

Check out the festival’s individual day lineups below, and grab four-day passes and single show tickets via LEVITATION’s website.