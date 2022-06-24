Oklahoma Movie Theater Posts Warning About “Same-Sex Kissing Scene” in Lightyear

An Oklahoma movie theater posted a warning about the same-sex kiss that occurs in Pixar’s new Lightyear film, telling parents that they would fast forward through the scene.

Lightyear, the new Toy Story spinoff that tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, has faced international controversy for briefly showing two women kissing toward the beginning of the film. The 89-ER Movie Theater in Kingfisher, a town about 50 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, posted a message on the window of the building about the scene, prompting movie goers to post pictures of the sign on social media.

“Attention Parents: The management of this theatre discovered after booking ‘Lightyear’ that there is a same-sex kissing scene within the first 30 minutes of the Pixar movie,” the message reads. “We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact. We apologize for any inconvenience this late discovery of this scene causes.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The sign was reportedly posted over the weekend of June 17th, but it apparently didn’t go over well: Local NBC affiliate KFOR quoted one parent who opted to take her child to a different theater to see Lightyear, explaining that the messaging of the sign “breeds fear” of LGBTQ+ people. By June 20th, the sign had been removed.

Kingfisher wasn’t the only place to find a problem with Lightyear’s same-sex kissing scene. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates banned the film completely. Still, Disney’s inclusion of the kiss marked a concerted effort to win back the good will of the LGBTQ+ community following reports that the company donated to every sponsor of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill — the scene had been cut from the movie until Pixar staff publicly accused the company of censorship.

Once you’ve seen Lightyear, check out Liz Shannon Miller’s piece on the existential crisis you’re likely feeling after watching the film. Then, see our explainer for why Chris Evans is voicing Buzz instead of Tim Allen.

Advertisement