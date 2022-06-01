Menu
Lil Durk Announces Fall 2022 US Tour

Chicago rapper isn't done touring behind 7220 yet

lil durk fall 2022 us 7220 deluxe tour
Lil Durk, photo by Joe Moore
June 1, 2022 | 1:25pm ET

    Lil Durk isn’t done touring behind his latest album, 7220, yet. Today, the Chicago rapper announced his Fall 2022 trek in support of the project, fittingly titled “The 7220 Deluxe Tour.”

    Spanning 15 cities, the trek kicks off on September 17th at The Criterion in Oklahoma City before making stops in Brooklyn, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. It will close out in Seattle on October 17th. See the full itinerary below; tickets go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, June 2nd (use code DAZZLE).

    Released in March 2022, 7220 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and returned to the top spot four weeks later. It includes the singles “Pissed Me Off,” “AHHH HA,” and “Golden Child.”

    Ahead of “The 7220 Deluxe Tour,” Lil Durk will play a handful of headlining summer dates and make the festival rounds with appearances at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Independence Weekend Summer Slam, Rolling Loud Miami, and more.

    Lil Durk 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Hot 97 Summer Jam
    06/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center
    06/26 – Rotterdam, NL @ OH MY!
    07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Independence Weekend Summer Slam
    07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
    07/10 – London, UK @ Gopuff delivers Wireless Finsbury Park 2022
    07/22 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
    07/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
    09/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
    09/18 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
    09/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
    09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
    09/25 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
    09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
    10/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
    10/03 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
    10/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
    10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    10/07 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
    10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    10/17 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

    * = w/ Moneybagg Yo and Kash Doll
    # = w/ Millyz, Toure, and G Herbo

