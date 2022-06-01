Lil Durk Announces Fall 2022 US Tour

Lil Durk isn’t done touring behind his latest album, 7220, yet. Today, the Chicago rapper announced his Fall 2022 trek in support of the project, fittingly titled “The 7220 Deluxe Tour.”
Spanning 15 cities, the trek kicks off on September 17th at The Criterion in Oklahoma City before making stops in Brooklyn, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. It will close out in Seattle on October 17th. See the full itinerary below; tickets go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, June 2nd (use code DAZZLE).
Released in March 2022, 7220 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and returned to the top spot four weeks later. It includes the singles “Pissed Me Off,” “AHHH HA,” and “Golden Child.”
Ahead of “The 7220 Deluxe Tour,” Lil Durk will play a handful of headlining summer dates and make the festival rounds with appearances at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Independence Weekend Summer Slam, Rolling Loud Miami, and more.
Lil Durk 2022 Tour Dates:
06/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Hot 97 Summer Jam
06/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center
06/26 – Rotterdam, NL @ OH MY!
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Independence Weekend Summer Slam
07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
07/10 – London, UK @ Gopuff delivers Wireless Finsbury Park 2022
07/22 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
07/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
09/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/18 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
09/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/25 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater
10/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
10/03 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
10/07 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/17 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
* = w/ Moneybagg Yo and Kash Doll
# = w/ Millyz, Toure, and G Herbo