Lil Durk Announces Fall 2022 US Tour

Lil Durk isn’t done touring behind his latest album, 7220, yet. Today, the Chicago rapper announced his Fall 2022 trek in support of the project, fittingly titled “The 7220 Deluxe Tour.”

Spanning 15 cities, the trek kicks off on September 17th at The Criterion in Oklahoma City before making stops in Brooklyn, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more. It will close out in Seattle on October 17th. See the full itinerary below; tickets go on sale Friday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, June 2nd (use code DAZZLE).

Released in March 2022, 7220 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and returned to the top spot four weeks later. It includes the singles “Pissed Me Off,” “AHHH HA,” and “Golden Child.”

Ahead of “The 7220 Deluxe Tour,” Lil Durk will play a handful of headlining summer dates and make the festival rounds with appearances at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Independence Weekend Summer Slam, Rolling Loud Miami, and more.

Lil Durk 2022 Tour Dates:

06/12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Hot 97 Summer Jam

06/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Thomas & Mack Center

06/26 – Rotterdam, NL @ OH MY!

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Independence Weekend Summer Slam

07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

07/10 – London, UK @ Gopuff delivers Wireless Finsbury Park 2022

07/22 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

07/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

09/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/18 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

09/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/25 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Coney Island Amphitheater

10/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

10/03 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

10/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/07 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/17 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

* = w/ Moneybagg Yo and Kash Doll

# = w/ Millyz, Toure, and G Herbo