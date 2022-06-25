Menu
Lizzo and Live Nation Pledge $1 Million to Planned Parenthood

"This is a great loss but not a new one"

Lizzo (photo courtesy of artist)
June 24, 2022 | 10:03pm ET

    Lizzo and Live Nation have announced a $1 million donation to Planned Parenthood in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the constitutional right to a safe abortion.

    “I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” Lizzo wrote in an Instagram post on Friday (June 24th).

    “The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban,” Lizzo added. “Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one.”

    Along with matching Lizzo’s donation, Live Nation announced several others actions the company would be taking to stand with women. Like several other entertainment companies, Live Nation is covering travel expenses for our employees who need to access women’s healthcare services outside of their home state.

    Additionally, Live Nation promises to cover bail expenses if any of its employees are arrested for peacefully protesting, and is working on initiatives to support voter registration and turnout.

    Earlier this year, Harry Styles and Live Nation donated $1 million to Everytown for Gun Safety Support in response to the string of horrific mass shootings in the US.

