Lizzo Drops Ode to Female Friendship “Grrrls”: Stream

“Where my girls at?” That’s the question behind Lizzo’s brand-new single “Grrrls,” which is out today via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. Stream it below.

Built over a rather surprising sample of Beastie Boys’ 1987 track “Girls,” Lizzo sings, “‘Cause that’s my girl, we codependent/ If she wit it, then I’m wit it/ Yeah we tussle, mind your business/ Zu, zu, zu, zu, zu-su-lu/ That’s my girl, we CEOs/ And dancin’ like a C-E-ho,” on the brief, two-minute track.

“Grrrls” officially follows the smash hit “About Damn Time” (one of the best songs of 2022 to date) and its viral TikTok dance as the second single off the superstar’s upcoming fourth studio album, Special, which is slated for release July 15th. The song’s title also happens to correspond with Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer’s recent foray into reality television for Amazon Prime that found her on the hunt to find plus-size backup dancers for her upcoming “The Special Tour.”

Speaking of “The Special Tour,” it kicks off September 23rd in Sunrise, Florida, and will hit 25 cities across the US and Canada through the middle of November, when it finishes off November 18th at the Forum in Los Angeles. Grab tickets to see Lizzo live here.

In April, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest, performing “About Damn Time,” premiering her new song “Special” live, and even overcoming her writer’s block to come up with “Horny Zookeeper” in a hilarious sketch with the guys of Please Don’t Destroy. One week later, she also joined Harry Styles on stage during his Weekend 2 headlining set at Coachella to duet on One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.”