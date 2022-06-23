Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Shawn Mendes Takes Over 88th Street in Trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Watch

Constance Wu and Javier Bardem also star

lyle lyle crocodile trailer
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 22, 2022 | 8:54pm ET

    Shawn Mendes is the titular reptile in Sony Pictures’ upcoming film adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, and in the first trailer for the film, we see the creature charm the Primm family (led by matriarch Constance Wu) and the rest of New York City. Check out the clip below.

    Based off Bernard Waber’s children story of the same name, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile follows Mrs. Primm, Mr. Primm (Scoot McNairy), and their son Josh (Winslow Fegley) as they discover a crocodile living in the attic of their new Manhattan home. While Mrs. Primm and Lyle’s main enemy, Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), are naturally terrified of the animal, Josh, and Lyle’s owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), assures them he’s a gentle giant — after all, “he wears a scarf, and he can sing.” Enter pop star Mendes, who performs original music written by the team behind The Greatest Showman. 

    Watch Mendes belt it out in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile below. The film was written by William Davies and directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, and is gearing up for an October 7th theatrical release. Later this month, Mendes will embark on the expansive “Wonder” world tour, which you can grab tickets to here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

brad pitt last leg semester trimester how do i wanna design that retirement

Brad Pitt: "I Consider Myself on My Last Leg"

June 22, 2022

Welcome to Kevin Bacon's Conversion Camp from Hell in Teaser for They/Them: Watch

June 22, 2022

only murders music supervisor interview

How Only Murders in the Building's Music Supervisors Perfected the Needle Drop

June 22, 2022

Back to the Future Broadway musical 2023

Back to the Future Musical Set for 2023 Broadway Debut

June 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Shawn Mendes Takes Over 88th Street in Trailer for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale