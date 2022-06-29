Halestorm singer-guitarist Lzzy Hale has posted a heartfelt reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying that she’s “angry, disgusted, heartbroken and terrified.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday (June 24th) stripped away a woman’s constitutional right to having an abortion in the United States, leaving it up to each state to decide whether it should be legal. Hale explained that she took a few days to share her feelings, as Halestorm were filming a music video on Friday, and that she had also celebrated Pride weekend, while also needing some time to process her thoughts. The rocker recently declared that she was “unapologetically bisexual” in an Instagram post earlier this month.

In her new Instagram post, Hale shared an image of herself flipping the bird, while writing the following:

“I would’ve posted something on Friday, but we were filming a music video and then I ran off to celebrate pride weekend. I wanted to feel the unbridled joy of the city around me, and exult the beauty of all the kindness and love I still feel in this world. I needed time before I sat down with this weight.

I wear being a woman as a badge of honor. I’ve had to break down barriers, move immovable mountains, and work twice as hard because of my gender to get where I am today. I’ve made it part of my mission statement to empower, inspire, and be a beacon of positive force for the young women that surround me. That’s what I have CHOSEN to do with my body. NO ONE CAN TELL ME WHAT I CAN AND CANNOT DO WITH MY BODY.

I’ve seen us as women make tremendous strides in our endless fight. I’ve seen us make huge leaps in equality and freedom. But some of those strides have been stripped from us overnight. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. What comes next?

I’m angry, disgusted, heartbroken and terrified.

This overturn is going to cause so much pain, division, immense mental anguish, and death. The majority of America does NOT agree with this decision. It’s truly the tyranny of the minority.

So I proudly stand with my sisters and allies. We will fight back. We will not be quiet. We will not behave.

This can be undone. Mine is a message of hope.”

Hale also shared a link to the United States of Women (USOW) organization for fans to support abortion rights, while also posting the lyrics to Halestorm’s empowering women’s anthem “Bombshell” from their new album, Back From the Dead.

Expect Lzzy Hale to be outspoken on Halestorm’s upcoming US Summer tour with The Pretty Reckless. The outing kicks off July 8th in Detroit, and runs through an August 12th show in Portsmouth, Virginia. The band also recently announced a Fall jaunt set to launch in late September. Pick up tickets to Halestorm’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

See Lzzy Hale’s full Instagram post below.