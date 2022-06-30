Mad Cool Festival Reveals 2022 Set Times

Next week, Mad Cool Festival will descend on Madrid for one of Europe’s biggest gatherings of live music. More than 100 acts will play across seven stages over five action-packed days. In anticipation, the daily schedule and set times have been revealed.

Mad Cool begins on Wednesday, July 6th with Metallica holding down the main stage. Other notable acts include Twenty One Pilots, CHVRCHES, Carly Rae Jepsen, Placebo, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, The Regrettes, and Santa Salut.

Thursday, July 7th, promises performances from The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Deftones, St. Vincent, Tove Lo, Foals, Modest Mouse, Four Tet, Amyl and the Sniffers, beabadoobee, Peggy Gou, Sigrid, and Brutus.

MUSE leads Friday, July 8th’s lineup alongside Phoebe Bridgers, The War on Drugs, HAIM, alt-J, Incubus, MØ, Black Pumas, and Parcels.

Saturday, July 9th boasts sets from indie favorites like Florence + The Machine, Kings of Leon, Pixies, Flume, Bartees Strange, Mura Masa, Editors, Gang of Youths, Local Natives, and Noga Erez.

Mad Cool’s fifth and final day, Sunday, July 10th, is highlighted by Jack White, Two Door Cinema Club, Arlo Parks, Princess Nokia, Natos Y Waor, Nathy Peluso, and Tinashe.

Check out the Mad Cool’s complete daily schedule, including set times, below. Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets to Mad Cool Festival 2022 are still available to purchase!

Consequence spoke to Mad Cool’s organizers about putting together the festival’s stacked lineup, and we also previewed the weekend with Foals, Two Door Cinema Club, and Spielbergs. If you’re heading to Madrid next week, make sure to take advantage of all the city has to offer.

Editor’s Note: Consequence is the North American media partner of Mad Cool and will be on the ground at the festival.