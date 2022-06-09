Mad Cool Festival Finalizes 2022 Lineup

In a less than a month, Mad Cool Festival will return to Madrid for five action-packed days of live music. Today, organizers finalized the festival’s 2022 lineup with one last round of artist additions.

Alongside international acts like Incubus and Mother Mother, two heralded Ukrainian musicians — Alina Pash and Alyona Alyona — have joined the bill. Several exciting Spanish artists also make up the final wave of additions, including ORSLOK, Jimena Amarillo, and b1n0, among others.

All told, over 100 acts will play Mad Cool Festival during its five-day run between Wednesday, July 6th and Sunday, July 10th. Metallica, Jack White, The Killers, Florence + The Machine, Kings of Leon, MUSE, Phoebe Bridgers, CHVRCHES, Pixies, HAIM, St. Vincent, Imagine Dragons, Stormzy, Placebo, Twenty One Pilots, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Wolf Alice are among the many notable artists confirmed to appear.

Advertisement

The lineup also promises Deftones, Modest Mouse, Foals, Arlo Parks, alt-J, Glass Animals, Yungblud, MØ, Tove Lo, Black Pumas, Princess Nokia, Sam Fender, Two Door Cinema Club, Editors, beabadoobee, Zara Larsson, Leon Bridgers, Animal Collective, Tones and I, Marika Hackman, Local Natives, The Struts, and Gang of Youths, plus local favorites including Irenegarry, Bikoko, Nathy Peluso, and Guitarricadelafuente. Queens of the Stone Age, who were previously announced to play, have canceled their entire European tour — including Mad Cool.

Meanwhile, Mad Cool’s electronic music and dance space, The Loop, features Flume, Four Tet, Mura Masa, Peggy Gou, Floating Points, Octo Octa, Nina Kraviz, Stephan Bodzin, Hayden James, Leon Vynehall, and Loraine James. See the finalized lineup poster in all its glory below.

Incredibly, tickets to Mad Cool Festival 2022 are still available. Single-day passes for Saturday and Sunday — priced at 75€ — and can be purchased directly through the festival’s website.

Advertisement

Even if you can’t make it to Mad Cool next month, plenty of more great live music is coming to Spain in the months ahead. On September 10th, Mad Cool Sunset brings Rage Against the Machine, Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Lucy Dacus, Run the Jewels, Kurt Vile, Nova Twins, Belako, and more to Madrid. Tickets are available here.

And from September 8th-10th, Mad Cool Festival will stage the Andalucia Big Festival at Sacaba Beach in Malaga, Spain, with Rage Against the Machine, MUSE, and Jamiroquai, plus, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Lucy Dacus, Paolo Nutini, Vetusta Morla, Aurora, Biffy Clyro, Years & Years, Stereophonics, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Nova Twins Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado, and more. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Consequence is the North American media partner of Mad Cool and will be on the ground during next month’s festival.