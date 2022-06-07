Menu
Made in America 2022 Lineup: Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, & More

The two-day event takes place September 3rd and 4th in Philadelphia

made in america 2022 lineup bad bunny tyler the creater roc nation tickets
Bad Bunny (photo by Eric Rojas) and Tyler, the Creator (photo by Jen Vesp)
June 7, 2022 | 2:15pm ET

    Made in America has announced its 2022 lineup, and it’s anchored by Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator, two of the most exciting voices in music today.

    The Roc Nation event was founded by JAY-Z in 2012, and last year’s iteration featured Justin Bieber and Lil Baby. The 2022 edition goes down September 3rd and 4th at Benjamin Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Aside from the headliners, festival goers can look forward to sets from Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Allegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Toro y Moi, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

    Related Video

    A two-day pass will run you $150 plus about $38 in fees, while the VIP tier costs $750 plus more than $85 in fees. Hey, it’s a JAY-Z joint, and as a businessman and a business, man, he knows better than just about anyone how much a VIP experience is worth. You can get your tickets here.

    made in america lineup 2022 poster

