Maggie Rogers Unveils New Single “Want Want”: Stream

Second preview of her upcoming album, Surrender

maggie rogers surrender new album
Maggie Rogers, photo by Kelly Jeffrey
June 1, 2022 | 2:00pm ET

    Maggie Rogers has dropped “Want Want,” another preview of her upcoming album, Surrender.

    The new track features dreamy synths that are joined by hard-hitting drums during the build-up to the chorus, when Rogers encourages listeners to seize the day. “If you want-want what you want-want, then you want it,” she sings. “Can’t hide what you desire once you’re on it/ Can’t fake what you can’t break up with.”

    Rogers initially debuted “Want Want” during her appearance at Coachella last month. It comes on the heels of the optimistic “There’s Where I Am,” which marked the first single from the album and was released in early April.

    Surrender is out July 29th via Capitol Records. The “joyful” album is described in a press release as “stories of anger and peace and self-salvation” exhibiting “transcendence through sex and freedom through letting go.” The follow-up to 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life was co-produced by Rogers with Kid Harpoon and inspired by her retreat to Maine during the early days of the pandemic. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The release of “Want Want” isn’t the only thing Rogers has to celebrate. This past weekend, she graduated from Harvard Divinity School with a Master of Religion and Public Life (MRPL) degree. On the eve of Commencement, Rogers sang “Over the Rainbow” as part of the school’s Multireligious Commencement Service at Memorial Church.

