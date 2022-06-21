Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Share Live Video for “Dinosaur”: Watch

Manchester Orchestra are hitting the road. Fresh off of last year’s The Million Masks of God, one of the best albums of 2021, the Atlanta rockers have announced a new run of 2022 tour dates. Plus, to get you excited, they’ve shared a new live video of the album cut “Dinosaur.”
The brief stretch is bookended by performances at Ohana Festival and the first weekend of Austin City Limits, with stops in Ventura, California; Tucson, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Denver, Colorado. It comes after a summer slate heavy on this year’s festival circuit, with appearances at Lollapalooza, Firefly, and more.
See Manchester Orchestra’s full list of 2022 tour dates below. Tickets for the Ventura and Tuscon shows go on sale beginning Thursday, June 23rd at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Grab your seats for the other new dates on the band’s website. For the remainder of the trek, tickets are available now here.
Recorded during a hometown show at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, the live clip of “Dinosaur” previews the tour with Manchester Orchestra’s signature brand of melancholy heaviness. Hull croons while awash in blue and green light before drummer Tim Very kicks into the song’s stomping climax. Check out the clip below.
Consequence caught up with Hull to discuss Manchester Orchestra’s triumphant year for our 2021 Annual Report. Soon after, the band swung by our Story Behind the Song podcast to discuss the Million Masks hit “The Silence.”
Manchester Orchestra 2022 Tour Dates:
07/07 — Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival
07/09 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
07/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
07/28-31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow)
08/27 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/15 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
09/16 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
09/22-25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
09/30 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater
10/01 — Dana Point, VA @ Ohana Festival
10/02 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
10/07-09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young