Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Share Live Video for “Dinosaur”: Watch

The brief run includes shows in Tuscon, Albuquerque, and Denver

Manchester Orchestra, photo by Shervin Lainez
June 21, 2022 | 2:02pm ET

    Manchester Orchestra are hitting the road. Fresh off of last year’s The Million Masks of God, one of the best albums of 2021, the Atlanta rockers have announced a new run of 2022 tour dates. Plus, to get you excited, they’ve shared a new live video of the album cut “Dinosaur.”

    The brief stretch is bookended by performances at Ohana Festival and the first weekend of Austin City Limits, with stops in Ventura, California; Tucson, Arizona; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Denver, Colorado. It comes after a summer slate heavy on this year’s festival circuit, with appearances at Lollapalooza, Firefly, and more.

    See Manchester Orchestra’s full list of 2022 tour dates below. Tickets for the Ventura and Tuscon shows go on sale beginning Thursday, June 23rd at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Grab your seats for the other new dates on the band’s website. For the remainder of the trek, tickets are available now here.

    Related Video

    Recorded during a hometown show at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, the live clip of “Dinosaur” previews the tour with Manchester Orchestra’s signature brand of melancholy heaviness. Hull croons while awash in blue and green light before drummer Tim Very kicks into the song’s stomping climax. Check out the clip below.

    Consequence caught up with Hull to discuss Manchester Orchestra’s triumphant year for our 2021 Annual Report. Soon after, the band swung by our Story Behind the Song podcast to discuss the Million Masks hit “The Silence.”

    Manchester Orchestra 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/07 — Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival
    07/09 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    07/10 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    07/28-31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    07/29 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow)
    08/27 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
    09/15 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    09/16 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    09/22-25 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
    09/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest
    09/30 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater
    10/01 — Dana Point, VA @ Ohana Festival
    10/02 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    10/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    10/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    10/07-09 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
    10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
    10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
    10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

