Mandy Moore Cancels Remaining 2022 Tour Dates Due to Pregnancy

Mandy Moore has canceled the remainder of her 2022 North American tour. In a statement, the singer-songwriter cited her recent pregnancy announcement as the reason for canceling her tour, which was slated to run through the end of July.

“Friends, It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you.”

Moore continued, “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

The musician then finished off the note by thanking all her fans for supporting her and promising that “all tickets will be refunded at place of purchase.” Read Moore’s complete statement below.

In May, Moore sat down with Kyle Meredith on the Consequence Podcast Network to talk about the tour — her first in 15 years — in support of her latest album In Real Life and putting a bow on NBC’s This Is Us after six seasons of playing matriarch Rebecca Pearson.