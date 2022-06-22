Marketa Irglova Announces New Album LILA, Shares “My Roots Go Deep”: Stream

Marketa Irglova has readied LILA, her first album in eight years. Ahead of its August 19th release date, the singer-songwriter has shared the first single, “My Roots Go Deep.” Listen to the track below.

A lot has changed since Irglova released her last album, 2014’s Muna; besides the obvious political upheaval and global pandemic, she got married and had three children. Subsequently, LILA reflects these changes, with an overall emphasis on love and acceptance.

As the artist puts it, “Simply sitting with things I can’t change, rather than trying to solve them or run away from them, has brought me into a deeper place in my heart and I am grateful for that.” Irglova recorded LILA with her partner, the producer Sturla Mio Thorisson, and worked with string player Marja Gaynor, Czech guitarist Peter Moc, and Venezulan percussionist Manuel Barreto.

Advertisement

Related Video

In “My Roots Go Deep,” Irglova learns to settle down as soft piano builds to a sweeping climax. “I am letting down my roots/ I am getting good at being still,” she sings, as strings soar. “I can weather any storm/ ‘Cause my roots go deep.”

The Icelandic artist explained the message behind the song in a statement, noting, “We can practice holding peace in any circumstance. Growing roots and becoming our own centre, attracting all that is in our highest good to come to us.“

Watch the video for “My Roots Go Deep” below, and scroll onward for LILA‘s artwork and tracklist.

Advertisement

Back in November, Irglova reunited with Glen Hansard for a 15th anniversary tour commemorating their breakout film Once.

LILA Artwork:

LILA Tracklist:

01. Love Stayed with Me

02. Girl from a Movie

03. High & Dry

04. The Way

05. My Roots Go Deep

06. Remember Me

07. Alchemy of Love

08. The Season

09. Know Yourself