Maya Hawke Announces New Album Moss, Shares “Thérèse”: Stream

Maya Hawke, star of Stranger Things and eldest child of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, has announced her sophomore album, Moss. It drops September 23rd, and as a preview she’s shared the lead single, “Thérèse.”

Hawke announced the follow-up to 2020’s Blush during an appearance on The Tonight Show this week, where she also said, “Fuck the Supreme Court,” and claimed “I don’t remember” what happened in Season 4 of Stranger Things. When host Fallon asked about her new song, “Thérèse,” she explained, “There’s a painting at the Met, and it’s called Thérèse Dreaming, and it’s the name of the girl in the painting, and it’s a song about the girl in the painting, who in my head is me.”

The single itself is folksy and whimsical. “I go to see Thérèse dreaming,” Hawke sings over dreamy strings. “She’s stretching out her sore shoulder/ Leaning back, eyes closed, reaching up/ She is wishing she was older.” The track builds with echoing whispers and thumping piano keys, and it bursts open with the sudden peals of an electric guitar.

“This record is called Moss because I’ve been gathering a lot in the last few years,” Hawke said in a statement. “Sitting still and collecting a green blanket of memories and feelings. Making this record was me trying to get up and shake it off and look at all of it. It was the first step in untangling myself and really trying to look at the rock under the moss.”

Pre-orders of Moss are ongoing, and you can check out “Thérèse” below. If you’d like, you can catch Hawke live at one of her previously-announced shows, which includes two days at Woodstock and a short run opening for Faye Webster. Scroll onward for the full itinerary, and book your seat here.

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 arrives this Friday, July 1st. She’s also set to appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, Asteroid City, and in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro she’ll play Leonard Bernstein’s daughter, Jamie.

Moss Artwork:

Moss Tracklist:

01. Backup Plan

02. Bloomed into Blue

03. Hiatus

04. Sweet Tooth

05. Crazy Kid (feat. Will Graefe)

06. Luna Moth

07. South Elroy

08. Thérèse

09. Sticky Little Words

10. Over

11. Restless Moon

12. Driver

13. Mermaid Bar

Maya Hawke 2022 Tour Dates:

08/13 — Woodstock, NY @ the Colony

08/14 — Woodstock, NY @ the Colony

08/16 — Toronto, CA @ Danforth Music Hall *

08/17 — Montreal, CA @ Corona Theatre *

08/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *