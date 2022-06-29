Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Maya Hawke Announces New Album Moss, Shares “Thérèse”: Stream

Out September 23rd

maya hawke moss album therese single new watch listen stream
Maya Hawke, photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 29, 2022 | 4:32pm ET

    Maya Hawke, star of Stranger Things and eldest child of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, has announced her sophomore album, Moss. It drops September 23rd, and as a preview she’s shared the lead single, “Thérèse.”

    Hawke announced the follow-up to 2020’s Blush during an appearance on The Tonight Show this week, where she also said, “Fuck the Supreme Court,” and claimed “I don’t remember” what happened in Season 4 of Stranger Things. When host Fallon asked about her new song, “Thérèse,” she explained, “There’s a painting at the Met, and it’s called Thérèse Dreaming, and it’s the name of the girl in the painting, and it’s a song about the girl in the painting, who in my head is me.”

    The single itself is folksy and whimsical. “I go to see Thérèse dreaming,” Hawke sings over dreamy strings. “She’s stretching out her sore shoulder/ Leaning back, eyes closed, reaching up/ She is wishing she was older.” The track builds with echoing whispers and thumping piano keys, and it bursts open with the sudden peals of an electric guitar.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “This record is called Moss because I’ve been gathering a lot in the last few years,” Hawke said in a statement. “Sitting still and collecting a green blanket of memories and feelings. Making this record was me trying to get up and shake it off and look at all of it. It was the first step in untangling myself and really trying to look at the rock under the moss.”

    Pre-orders of Moss are ongoing, and you can check out “Thérèse” below. If you’d like, you can catch Hawke live at one of her previously-announced shows, which includes two days at Woodstock and a short run opening for Faye Webster. Scroll onward for the full itinerary, and book your seat here.

    Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 arrives this Friday, July 1st. She’s also set to appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, Asteroid City, and in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro she’ll play Leonard Bernstein’s daughter, Jamie.

    Advertisement

    Moss Artwork:

    maya hawke moss artwork album therese

    Moss Tracklist:

    01. Backup Plan
    02. Bloomed into Blue
    03. Hiatus
    04. Sweet Tooth
    05. Crazy Kid (feat. Will Graefe)
    06. Luna Moth
    07. South Elroy
    08. Thérèse
    09. Sticky Little Words
    10. Over
    11. Restless Moon
    12. Driver
    13. Mermaid Bar

    Maya Hawke 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/13 — Woodstock, NY @ the Colony
    08/14 — Woodstock, NY @ the Colony
    08/16 — Toronto, CA @ Danforth Music Hall *
    08/17 — Montreal, CA @ Corona Theatre *
    08/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
    08/22 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

luci debut single ash and dust stream music video watch listen

LUCI Pops Off on Debut Single "Ash & Dust": Stream

June 29, 2022

Tayla Parx Flowers new song stream

Tayla Parx Demands Her "Flowers" on New Single: Stream

June 29, 2022

Bloodbath new album 2022

Bloodbath Announce New Album, Unveil Video for "Zombie Inferno": Stream

June 29, 2022

Steve Lacy Bad Habit new song stream

Steve Lacy Shares Lovesick New Single "Bad Habit": Stream

June 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Maya Hawke Announces New Album Moss, Shares “Thérèse": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale