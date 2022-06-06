Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Metro Boomin’s Mother Killed By Husband in Murder-Suicide: Report

The hip-hop producer previously described his mother as his "best friend" and the "wisest and strongest person I know"

Metro Boomin with mother Leslie Joanne Wayne
Metro Boomin with mother Leslie Joanne Wayne, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 5, 2022 | 10:28pm ET

    The mother of Metro Boomin, the prominent hip-hop producer behind songs like Future’s “Mask Off,” Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands Part 1,” was killed on Friday by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide, according to TMZ.

    Leslie Joanne Wayne was murdered by her husband before the husband, who was not Metro’s biological father, took his own life. The incident occurred near Atlanta on Friday night.

    A representative for Metro Boomin confirmed Wayne’s passing to Fox 3 Now and said the family asked for privacy during this difficult time.

    Advertisement

    Per TMZ, Wayne encouraged her son to pursue music at a young age, and often drove him from the family’s St. Louis hometown to Atlanta so that he could collaborate with other hip-hop artists. In a 2020 Mother’s Day tweet, Metro Boomin described his mother as his “best friend” and the “wisest and strongest person I know.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Trouble rapper

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Shot and Killed at 34

June 5, 2022

paul vance obituary songwriter itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polka dot bikini dies 92

R.I.P. Paul Vance, "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini" Songwriter Dead at 92

June 5, 2022

florence and the machine jealous guy john lennon cover siriusxm watch

Florence + the Machine Cover John Lennon's "Jealous Guy" for SiriusXM: Stream

June 5, 2022

Confederate flag music festival

CMA Festival Bans Confederate Flag Imagery "of Any Kind"

June 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metro Boomin's Mother Killed By Husband in Murder-Suicide: Report

Menu Shop Search Sale