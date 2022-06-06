The mother of Metro Boomin, the prominent hip-hop producer behind songs like Future’s “Mask Off,” Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” and Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands Part 1,” was killed on Friday by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide, according to TMZ.

Leslie Joanne Wayne was murdered by her husband before the husband, who was not Metro’s biological father, took his own life. The incident occurred near Atlanta on Friday night.

A representative for Metro Boomin confirmed Wayne’s passing to Fox 3 Now and said the family asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Per TMZ, Wayne encouraged her son to pursue music at a young age, and often drove him from the family’s St. Louis hometown to Atlanta so that he could collaborate with other hip-hop artists. In a 2020 Mother’s Day tweet, Metro Boomin described his mother as his “best friend” and the “wisest and strongest person I know.”