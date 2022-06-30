To a certain Millennial and Gen Z audience, there’s something immediately comforting about the guitar tones that indie outfit Momma uses: not only does it recall the warm glow of ’90s-era alt-rock (when many of us were children), it’s designed to sedate and enrich, to provide an atmospheric element that enhances each song’s focal point. Like the muted vibrance of The Breeders’ “Cannonball” or Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979,” there is an instantly recognizable feeling of bliss echoing out from each strum.

But it’s not all so blissful on Momma’s third album, the excellent Household Name (out this Friday, July 1st). The New York band, comprised of Etta Friedman, Allegra Weingarten and Aron Kobayashi Ritch, have been fearless when channeling their ’90s-influences with a more modern, unapologetic, and glowing sound; their 2020 sophomore LP Two of Me featured a psychedelic narrative imbued into irresistible rock hooks, a refined statement that was equally playful as it was serious.

And now, with Household Name, Momma — who is also Consequence‘s July Artist of the Month — have returned with their most fully-formed effort yet, and it’s one that proves the group to be one of the most dynamic acts in indie rock. In the simplest terms, each track on Household Name is pretty undeniable: the hooks are pristine and catchy, the song’s structures refuse to waver from their form, and their attempt at crafting thoughtful, multi-layered rock songs is a resounding success. Essentially, this is an album that only takes you a few notes to get you behind the band, and once you are, it’s too euphoric to resist.