Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Watch the Making of the Giant Lemmy Statue at Hellfest and See the Surviving Motörhead Members Pay Tribute: Video + Photos

"Now he is part of a great festival forever"

lemmy statue hellfest ceremony
The Lemmy Hellfest statue and Mikkey Dee with Phil Campbell (photos by Raymond Ahner)
Advertisement
Advertisement
June 24, 2022 | 12:51pm ET

    Surviving Motörhead members Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell paid tribute to Lemmy Kilmister at the unveiling ceremony for his statue at Hellfest.

    Dee, now a member of Scorpions, spoke following his set with the German legends. Campbell would join in for “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” with the two Motörhead members then heading to the base of the massive statue to pay their respects to Lemmy and Hellfest. Heavy Consequence photographer Raymond Ahner is currently at the French festival, where he took pics of the proceedings.

    “It was magic, thank you Hellfest for making this happen, me and Phil are very proud, and proudest of all is of course Lemmy!” Dee said during the ceremony. “Now he is part of a great festival forever, and hopefully there will be many more to come all over the world so as Lemmy and Motörhead can remain a part of the rock ’n’ roll world which he lived in his whole life.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Added Campbell: “Today was such a pleasure. It was great fun playing with my friends in the Scorpions, obviously great seeing Mikkey again, great seeing how amazing the sculpture was and really putting Lem’s ashes at Hellfest.”

    lemmy hellfest statue
     Editor's Pick
    Lemmy Kilmister Memorialized at Hellfest with Massive New Statue Enshrined with His Ashes

    The giant sculpture now looms over the festival grounds and is enshrined with Lemmy’s ashes. French sculptor Caroline Brisset undertook the impressive task of designing and constructing the statue using steel as the medium. Motörhead posted a making-of video, where you can see just how much work has gone into erecting the monument.

    You can view the making-of video and tribute below, followed Raymond Ahner’s photos of the tribute.

    Advertisement

    motorhead lemmy statue raymond ahner

    mikkey dee phil campbell motorhead lemmy statue

    mikkey dee phil campbell motorhead lemmy statue 2

    mikkey dee phil campbell motorhead lemmy statue

    All photos by Raymond Ahner.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

coheed cambria album stream

Coheed and Cambria Release New Album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind: Stream

June 24, 2022

Dave Mustaine Opens Up on David Ellefson

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Will "Forgive" David Ellefson but "Won't Play Music With Him Anymore"

June 24, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne new album

Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album Patient Number 9, Unveils Title Track Featuring Jeff Beck: Stream

June 24, 2022

Noah Weiland debut EP

Noah Weiland Releases Debut Solo EP, Says "Wish My Pops Was Here to Hear It": Stream

June 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Watch the Making of the Giant Lemmy Statue at Hellfest and See the Surviving Motörhead Members Pay Tribute: Video + Photos

Menu Shop Search Sale