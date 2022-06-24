MUNA Share Self-Titled New Album: Stream

Life’s so fun, life’s so fun, MUNA’s got a new record a single coming on! Hot off their TikTok-dominating Phoebe Bridgers-collaboration “Silk Chiffon,” the indie pop trio have announced their third LP, MUNA, is out June 24th. Update: The album is available to stream in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.
Like “Silk Chiffon” before it, MUNA sees Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin move beyond angst and heartbreak for lyrics as light as the music that soundtracks them. As the band’s first full-length since being dropped from RCA and signing to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, MUNA was a concerted effort by the trio to remind themselves of their strength.
“What ultimately keeps us together,” Maskin said, “is knowing that someone’s going to hear each one of these songs and use it to make a change they need in their life. That people are going to feel a kind of catharsis, even if it’s a catharsis that I might never have known myself, because I’m fucked up.” McPherson added, “I hope this album helps people connect to each other the way that we, in MUNA, have learned to connect to each other.”
As such, “Anything But Me” sees the band learn to walk away from ill-fated relationships instead of remaining in the comfort of the familiar. “I don’t wanna stick around trying to work it out when everything feels wrong/ But it’s all over, there’s no regrets/ You can call me if there’s anything you need/ Anything but me,” Gavin sings over swirling synths, head held high.
MUNA discussed the origins of “Anything But Me” in a statement, sharing: “Breaking up is hard to do. In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over. ‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad. The video for the song plays with the idea that we’ve been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that’s what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back — you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?”
Watch the video for “Anything But Me” below, and scroll onward for MUNA’s artwork and tracklist. Physical copies of the record are available here.
Starting next month, MUNA will head out on a lengthy North American tour. See the itinerary below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.
We named “Silk Chiffon” Song of the Week when it arrived in September. In November, MUNA and Bridgers took themselves to prom when they performed the single on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
MUNA Artwork:
MUNA Tracklist:
01. Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
02. What I Want
03. Runner’s High
04. Home By Now
05. Kind of Girl
06. Handle Me
07. No Idea
08. Solid
09. Anything But Me
10. Loose Garment
12. Shooting Star
MUNA 2022 Tour Dates:
07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
08/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater
08/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
08/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
08/07 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
08/11 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/15 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark
09/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/23 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade — Heaven
09/27 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theater
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
09/30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/04 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theater
10/06 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/10 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/11 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/16 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern