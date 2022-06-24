Menu
MUNA Share Self-Titled New Album: Stream

The self-titled LP arrives via Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records

muna new album stream
MUNA, photo by Isaac Schneider
June 24, 2022 | 11:10am ET

    Life’s so fun, life’s so fun, MUNA’s got a new record a single coming on! Hot off their TikTok-dominating Phoebe Bridgers-collaboration “Silk Chiffon,” the indie pop trio have announced their third LP, MUNA, is out June 24th. Update: The album is available to stream in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Like “Silk Chiffon” before it, MUNA sees Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson, and Josette Maskin move beyond angst and heartbreak for lyrics as light as the music that soundtracks them. As the band’s first full-length since being dropped from RCA and signing to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, MUNA was a concerted effort by the trio to remind themselves of their strength.

    “What ultimately keeps us together,” Maskin said, “is knowing that someone’s going to hear each one of these songs and use it to make a change they need in their life. That people are going to feel a kind of catharsis, even if it’s a catharsis that I might never have known myself, because I’m fucked up.” McPherson added, “I hope this album helps people connect to each other the way that we, in MUNA, have learned to connect to each other.”

    As such, “Anything But Me” sees the band learn to walk away from ill-fated relationships instead of remaining in the comfort of the familiar. “I don’t wanna stick around trying to work it out when everything feels wrong/ But it’s all over, there’s no regrets/ You can call me if there’s anything you need/ Anything but me,” Gavin sings over swirling synths, head held high.

    MUNA discussed the origins of “Anything But Me” in a statement, sharing: “Breaking up is hard to do. In the past we’ve stayed in relationships for a long time, waiting until we hit low lows to admit it was over. ‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad. The video for the song plays with the idea that we’ve been our own captors in relationships, keeping ourselves in unhealthy dynamics, maybe because that’s what feels familiar. The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realize that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back — you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready. Now, who can guess what attachment style I have?”

    Watch the video for “Anything But Me” below, and scroll onward for MUNA’s artwork and tracklist. Physical copies of the record are available here.

    Starting next month, MUNA will head out on a lengthy North American tour. See the itinerary below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    We named “Silk Chiffon” Song of the Week when it arrived in September. In November, MUNA and Bridgers took themselves to prom when they performed the single on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    MUNA Artwork:

    muna self titled album artwork
    MUNA Tracklist:
    01. Silk Chiffon (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
    02. What I Want
    03. Runner’s High
    04. Home By Now
    05. Kind of Girl
    06. Handle Me
    07. No Idea
    08. Solid
    09. Anything But Me
    10. Loose Garment
    12. Shooting Star

    MUNA 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/30 — Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    08/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater
    08/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
    08/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    08/07 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
    08/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    08/11 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    08/12 — Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    08/15 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark
    09/19 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    09/20 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    09/23 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    09/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade — Heaven
    09/27 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theater
    09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
    09/30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    10/04 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theater
    10/06 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    10/10 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    10/11 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    10/16 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
    10/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    10/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

